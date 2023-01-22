"If There Are No Films...": Kareena Kapoor On 'Boycott Bollywood' Trend

Kareena Kapoor was speaking at an event in Kolkata.

Bollywood superstar Kareena Kapoor today reacted to the rising trend of calling for the boycott of movies and cancel culture. "I don't agree with it at all," she said.

The actor, who was speaking at an event in Kolkata, said: "If that happens, how will we entertain, how will you have the joy and happiness in your life, which, I think everybody needs. Agar films nahi hogi toh entertainment kaisa hoga (what about entertainment if there are no films)?"

Her remarks come amid calls to boycott Shah Rukh Khan's next release 'Pathaan' over a song in the movie. The song at the centre of the controversy - 'Besharam Rang', shows actor Deepika Padukone in an orange outfit which, according to the critics, resembles the saffron that is sacred in Hinduism.

The campaign against the movie follows a similar one for Aamir Khan's "Laal Singh Chaddha", which also had Kareena Kapoor in an important role. A section of social media called for the movie's boycott after a 2015 interview of Aamir Khan resurfaced in which he was heard saying said that his then-wife Kiran Rao suggested they move countries because of "growing intolerance" in India.

Kareena Kapoor had addressed the boycott trend around that time, too, saying "The fact is that they shouldn't boycott this film, it's such a beautiful film. And I want people to see me and Aamir (Khan) on screen. We've waited so long. So, please don't boycott this film, because it's actually like boycotting good cinema."

The trend of boycotting Bollywood movies over trivial and scanty reasons has grown in recent years. Last year, several big-ticket releases, such as Brahmastra and Raksha Bandhan, were hit by online boycott campaigns.