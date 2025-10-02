Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Member Gets 6 Years In Jail For Firing At AP Dhillon's Canada Home

A Canadian court convicted a Winnipeg man of arson and firing a weapon at singer AP Dhillon's British Columbia home last year. According to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), the judge sentenced 26-year-old Abjeet Kingra to two years in jail for arson and six years for discharging a firearm into a place where a person may be present for his role in the 2024 shooting at the Punjabi singer's Canadian home.

The RCMP, in a release, said that it was found that Kingra was acting on the direction of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang in India to commit targeted, criminal acts in Canada. The judge concluded that the attack on Dhillon's Vancouver Island home last year was not isolated.

Kingra, an Indian living in Ontario, will serve his sentences concurrently. He is expected to spend about four and a half years in jail, after time served since his October 2024 arrest. The court also imposed a lifetime firearms ban and a DNA order on him.

The sentencing came just days after the Canadian government classified the Bishnoi Gang as a terrorist entity that "engages in murder, shootings and arson, and generates terror through extortion and intimidation." Based in India, the gang has been linked to several violent crimes across Canada.

Arrest Warrant Issued Against Second Suspect

Canadian authorities have also issued an arrest warrant for a second suspect, Vikram Sharma, in connection with the shooting at Dhillon's home. Per a CBC report, Sharma is believed to have left Canada.

"The sentencing of Abjeet Kingra is the result of months of dedicated investigative work by our officers... While we are pleased to see accountability in this case, our work is not done. We remain committed to locating Vikram Sharma and bringing him before the courts," the report quoted Inspector Stephen Rose, acting officer in charge of West Shore RCMP, as saying.

Firing At AP Dhillion's House

AP Dhillon, known for blending 80s-style synth-pop with Punjabi music, has seen a meteoric rise in the global canvas with hits that include 'Brown Munde', 'Dil Nu', and 'Insane'.

On 24 September 2024, gunshots were fired outside Dhillion's Vancouver home. Two vehicles were set on fire on the property. By the time officers arrived, police said both vehicles were "fully engulfed" in flames, and evidence showed multiple gunshots had hit the house.

No one was injured in the incident, and a resident was evacuated from the home by police as the fire department extinguished the flames, authorities said.

After the shooting incident in September, the Bishnoi gang issued death threats to Mr Dhillon in a social media post. Kingra was arrested about two months after the incident in Ontario, on October 30, 2024.