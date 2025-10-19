AP Dhillon On Why He Turned Down Offers To Sing For Bollywood: "They Want To Exploit"

AP Dhillon recently made a shocking revelation about his decision to stay away from Bollywood playback singing. The Punjabi singer, known for his chart-topping hits such as Manjhali, Brown Munde, Excuses, With You and Dil Nu, appeared on a podcast on the YouTube channel SMTV. During the candid conversation, he opened up about his wish to set an example for his juniors.

AP Dhillon said, “I'll tell you why I've never done a Bollywood song yet. It's only because I care for my people. It's not about Bollywood. I want to set an example for my people. I told them that I'm happy to do a song for them, but they must first change the way they do business.”

The Punjabi singer, whose tracks have also topped several Billboard charts, accused the Hindi film industry of exploiting artists and their songs. “They exploit the song and the artist for their own profit,” he added.

AP Dhillon further discussed how he turned down major Bollywood projects. “I don't want to take names, but a couple of huge actors said that they want my music in their film. I made the song; we even had the scene in mind. But they want to own the song, they want the rights to the song, the remix rights, they want to exploit. That's not correct,” he shared.

The rapper and record producer also spoke about wanting to set the right kind of example for his juniors. “So, I told them that until they change this, I can't do a song with them. If I do it, then junior artists will also have to do it, and I don't want them to. I don't want a young artist to lose out on their source of income by selling their hit song. I don't want them to be exploited. But the only problem is that the other A-listers are still giving songs,” he concluded.

AP Dhillon is all set to hit the road with his One of One India Tour. The eight-city run kicks off in Ahmedabad on December 5 and wraps up in Jaipur on December 28, with stops in Delhi, Ludhiana, Pune, Bengaluru, Kolkata, and Mumbai along the way.