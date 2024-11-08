Brownprint India Tour: AP Dhillon Announces Superfan Tickets. Details Inside

Punjabi singer AP Dhillon has exciting news for his fans. In response to high demand and the quick sell-out of tickets for his Brownprint India Tour, the singer has announced the release of a new batch of limited tickets for his most dedicated fans. The exclusive tickets will be available to the top 250 fans per city for each of the three cities on the tour.

Aman Kumar, Founder of White Fox India, shared, "The response to the Brownprint India Tour has been incredible, and we are grateful for the fans' support. To show our appreciation, we are excited to release exclusive tickets for the super fans, even though the tour is almost at full capacity. These superfan ticket holders will receive special access to AP Dhillon merchandise and early venue entry."

The newly released superfan tickets will be priced starting at Rs 10,999 and will go on sale at 1 pm on November 9, 2024, via Insider.in.

AP Dhillon, the singer-songwriter, rapper, and record producer, is returning to India after a three-year break with a three-city tour in support of his latest EP, The Brownprint. This marks his second tour in the country, following his 2021 tour, which sold out quickly and saw appearances from Bollywood celebrities such as Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, and Malaika Arora.

The Brownprint India Tour will begin in Mumbai on December 7, followed by New Delhi on December 14 and Chandigarh on December 21. The tour is part of a global campaign to promote his latest EP, which features collaborations with Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Gunna, Ayra Starr and Jazzy B.

The first batch of tickets for the Brownprint Tour went on sale on September 29, 2024, at 12 noon on Insider.in. Prices ranged from Rs 1,999 to Rs 19,999, with tickets divided into two distinct categories: Silver and Gold.