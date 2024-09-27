AP Dhillon Announces Three-City Tour In India. Check Out Dates, Venue And Ticket Prices

Punjabi singer AP Dhillon has exciting news for his fans. He announced his three-city India tour on Friday, marking his second tour in the country since 2021. The Brownprint Tour is set to kick off in Mumbai on December 7, followed by a performance in New Delhi on December 14 and concluding in Chandigarh on December 21. Joining him on stage will be his long-time collaborator, Shinda Kahlon. Sharing the news on Instagram, AP Dhillon wrote, “I've been waiting to go back to where it all started. To the fans who have made me who I am. To the place I will always call home. INDIA LETS GO!”

Tickets for the Brownprint Tour will go on sale on September 29, 2024, at 12 noon on Insider.in. Prices will range from Rs 1,999 to Rs 19,999, with tickets divided into two distinct categories: Silver and Gold.

Sharing his excitement for his second India tour, AP Dhillon said, "I'm incredibly excited to be returning to India for my tour. The love and support I've received from Indian fans has been overwhelming. I can't wait to reconnect with them and share the energy of ‘The Brownprint' live.”

The announcement of AP Dhillon's India tour follows his global deal with Republic Records and the star-studded release of his EP The Brownprint. This EP features an impressive lineup, including Bollywood legends Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt, Atlanta rap titan Gunna, Nigerian Afrobeats superstar Ayra Starr and Punjabi icon Jazzy B.

Born in India, AP Dhillon emigrated to Vancouver, Canada as a college student in 2015. The singer independently began releasing music online in 2019. His song Brown Munde was released in 2020 and instantly became an anthem of success and struggle that resonated with people all over the world.

The success of the song propelled AP Dhillon's international visibility and he embarked on his first tour in India in 2021. He then took his shows all over the world, including the UK, Dubai, Canada and the US. He released a documentary AP Dhillon: First Of A Kind on Prime Video in 2023. That same year, he became the first Punjabi language artist to perform at the Juno Awards. This year, he also performed at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.