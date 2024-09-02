Firing Outside AP Dhillon's Canada House, Gangster Claims Responsibility

Shots were reportedly fired outside Punjabi singer AP Dhillon's house on Victoria Island in Canada's Vancouver. The incident took place yesterday and a man named Rohit Godara, a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, has reportedly taken responsibility for the incident.

A video, which can not be independently verified, shows a man standing outside a house firing multiple shots at night. The video is being circulated on the internet but the location remains unverified.

AP Dhillon lives on Victoria Island in British Columbia.

A purported post is being circulated where the gangster, Rohit Godara, is claiming that the firing took place at two locations in Canada - Victoria Island and Woodbridge Toronto. According to the post, he fired outside the singer's house after he featured Salman Khan in a music video. He also gave death threats to the singer in the purported post. The gangster claims he is associated with Lawrence Bishnoi.

Shots being fired outside a house in Canada

Security agencies are verifying the claims made in the post and analysing the video. The singer is yet to respond to the incident. The police in Canada have not responded to the incident.

In November last year, gangster Lawrence Bishnoi claimed responsibility for a purported shooting at singer Gippy Grewal's house in Canada. The alleged incident took place in the White Rock neighbourhood in Vancouver.

In April, two motorcycle-borne persons opened fire outside Khan's residence at the Galaxy Apartment in Mumbai's Bandra area and fled the spot. The Mumbai police declared jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and his younger brother Anmol Bishnoi as "wanted accused" in connection with the incident.

Last year, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) said that Mr Khan topped the list of 10 main targets that jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi planned to eliminate, citing the actor's infamous 1998 black buck hunting incident, which according to the gangster, offended the Bishnoi community.