Inside Asha Parekh And BFFs Waheeda Rehman, Helen's Vacation In Srinagar

Image instagrammed by Asha Parekh. (courtesy: AshaParek)

Do not disturb Asha Parekh. The legendary actress is having the time of her life in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir. Who is she with, you might wonder? Her BFFs— legendary stars Waheeda Rehman and Helen. On Saturday, Asha Parekh shared an image to keep her fans updated about her vacation diaries. In the snap, the trio can be seen standing inside a magnificent house. The chandelier and the intricate work on the walls scream royalty from every angle. Needless to say, the actresses look stunning while posing for the camera. In her caption, Helen wrote, “Enjoying the houseboat in Srinagar.”

A few days ago, Asha Parekh uploaded another picture from the same trip. In that frame, the three friends were sitting in a garden and enjoying their meal. The side note read, “With my dear friends #Helenji & #Waheedaji in Srinagar.” Reacting to the post, Raveena Tandon wrote, “How lovely!” and dropped red hearts.

Asha Parekh, Waheeda Rehman, and Helen truly set BFF goals. When Waheeda Rehman was announced as the winner of the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for the year 2021, Asha Parekh could not contain her excitement. Sharing her reaction, the actress told NDTV, "I was thrilled. She is a lovely human being, a lovely actress, I am very very happy for her." Talking fondly about her friend, the actress continued, "She is beautiful. She is gorgeous because she is a good human being and that shows on her face."

When asked about Waheeda Rehman's comeback to the film industry with movies such as Rang De Basanti and Delhi 6, Asha Parekh remarked, "She has worked in some wonderful films throughout her life. In her comeback films as well, she kept her mark. Whatever she did, she put her mark."

Before that, when Asha Parekh was accorded the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for the year 2020, she celebrated the big win with Helen and Waheeda Rehman. Sharing a picture with her friends on Instagram, the star wrote, “Celebration on winning of prestigious Dada Saheb Phalke Award with Helen and Waheeda.”

Asha Parekh has appeared in many classic films like Love in Tokyo, Aya Sawan Jhoom Ke, Kati Patang, and Udhar Ka Sindur.