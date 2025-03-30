Oscar-Winning Actress Helen Mirren Slams <i>James Bond</i> Franchise: "It Is Born Out Of Profound Sexism"

Academy Award-winning actress Helen Mirren has openly criticised the James Bond franchise. She voiced her concerns over its portrayal of women.

Mirren recently revealed that she has never been a fan of the iconic spy series, despite her respect for former Bond actor Pierce Brosnan, with whom she is set to reunite in Guy Ritchie's MobLand.

"The whole series of James Bond was not my thing. I never liked James Bond. I never liked the way women were in James Bond," Mirren said.

Her criticism also extends to the ongoing debate about a female actor taking on the role of 007. Instead of reimagining Bond as a woman, Mirren believes that real-life female spies, who played pivotal roles in espionage history, deserve their own stories on screen.

"The whole concept of James Bond is drenched and born out of profound sexism," she stated, further highlighting the significant contributions of women in intelligence. She added, "Women have always been a major and incredibly important part of the Secret Service, they always have been. And very brave."

The James Bond franchise is undergoing a major shift, with Amazon MGM Studios now overseeing creative direction, taking the reins from longtime producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson.