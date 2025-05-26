"I Am A Girl Of 85": Helen Showcases Her Pilates Routine

Veteran star Helen, who once mesmerised audiences with her unforgettable dance numbers and iconic screen presence, continues to radiate charm and vitality. At 85, she is proving that age is just a number – especially when it comes to fitness.

In a recent Instagram video shared by her celebrity fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala, Helen opens up about her Pilates journey, showcasing her commitment to staying strong and agile. With a bright smile, she introduces herself by saying, “Hi, I am a girl of 85, and because of Pilates and thanks to Yasmin,” before adding, “I'll show you what I can do.”

The video captures Helen jumping on a trampoline. When Yasmin asks, “Aunty, do you want to come and do your most difficult exercise today?” Helen enthusiastically responds, “Of course, let's do it.” She is then seen lying on a Pilates ball, coordinating her breathing and movement with focus and grace.

Yasmin highlights Helen's incredible progress, sharing, “She can sit and stand without support and swing her legs.” Helen proudly adds, “I can walk up and down the stairs. Thanks to pilates and Yasmin Karachiwala.

The caption perfectly sums it up:

“Meet the 85-year-old Pilates Wonder: Helen Khan. At an age when most slow down, she's speeding up, climbing stairs unaided, jumping on trampolines, and dancing. Helen Khan is redefining what ageing looks like, one Pilates move at a time.”

If Helen's journey has inspired you for a physical activity, check out below 5 pilates exercises for seniors:

1. Single Leg Pull & Double Leg Pull - These exercises strengthen the core muscles and are essential for the balance and stability of the body.

2. Side-Lying Series - This improves flexibility and range of motion.

3. Modified Plank - It builds strength without putting pressure on the weak joints.

4. Wall pilates - These exercises can be performed by taking support from the wall.

5. Thigh Folds - This exercise can be performed with the help of a chair and hence can be easily adapted by seniors.

Towards the end of the video features Helen dancing joyfully to the evergreen song, Monica, Oh My Darling, and celebrating not just her fitness but her spirit.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.