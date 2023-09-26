Dadasaheb Phalke Award: Dear Friend Asha Parekh Is "Very Happy" For Waheeda Rehman

Image was shared on X. (courtesy: Indepthcomments)

Film veteran Asha Parekh is over the moon as her dear friend Waheeda Rehman is all set to receive the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for the year 2021. Expressing her joy over the Pyaasa star's big win, Asha Parekh told NDTV, "I was thrilled. She is a lovely human being, a lovely actress, I am very very happy for her." Talking fondly about her friend, the actress continued, "She is beautiful. She is gorgeous because she is a good human being and that shows on her face."

On being asked about Waheeda Rehman's filmography, including her return to films with Rang De Basanti and Delhi 6, Asha Parekh said, "She has worked in some wonderful films throughout her life. In her comeback films as well, she kept her mark. Whatever she did, she put her mark."

For the unversed, the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for the year 2020 was accorded to Asha Parekh for her contribution to Indian cinema. Recalling her reaction to the win, she said, "I was in Boston when I received the call. I didn't realise what she was saying and I banged the phone saying ki chaar baj rahe hain. Later I got a message and I couldn't believe it. It took a little time for me to realise it."

Meanwhile, reacting to her big win, Waheeda Rehman told NDTV that she opted to play roles that cast women in a progressive light because women have many talents and hence can do a lot.

Check out Waheeda Rehman's video below:

Waheeda Rehman was conferred with the Padma Shri in 1972 and Padma Bhushan in 2011. She won the National Award for Best Actress in 1971 for Reshma Aur Shera. The Guide actress won Filmfare Awards for Best Actress in 1966 for Guide and 1968 for Neel Kamal. She was also the first recipient of the Centenary Award for the Indian Film Personality of the Year.