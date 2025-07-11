Asha Bhosle's Son Shuts Down Death Rumours About The Legendary Singer: "It Is Untrue"

The Internet was shocked when a Facebook post by a user named Shabana Shaikh surfaced online, addressing legendary singer Asha Bhosle's death. Accompanied by a false caption, the post featured Asha Bhosle with a garland around her neck, which shocked everyone.

However, Asha Bhosle's son Anand Bhosle has shut down all death rumours about her.

What's Happening

After the fake news of Asha Bhosle's death went viral online, her son Anand Bhosle addressed the same.

In conversation with Etimes, he said, "It's untrue."

The post, which featured Asha Bhosle's picture with a garland around her neck, was captioned, "Famous singer Asha Bhosle passed away in a musical era (01 July 2025)."

Last Event Attended

Asha Bhosle was last seen arriving for the premiere of Rekha's Umraojaan re-release. She came with her granddaughter Zanai Bhosle. A social media video had also surfaced online, where the singer was heard singing the song Dil Cheez Kya Hai, as Rekha and director Muzzafar joined her.

About Asha Bhosle

Asha Bhosle ruled the entertainment music industry from the 1950s to the 1970s. Fans still croon to her chartbusters - Dum Maaro Dum, Chura Liya Hai Tumne, Yeh Mera Dil, Piya Tu Ab Toh Aaja, to name a few. With a career spanning eight successful decades, she has recorded songs across several Indian languages. As for accolades, she was honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2000 and with Padma Vibhushan in 2008.

In A Nutshell

Social media was abuzz with Asha Bhosle's death recently. Her son Anand Bhosle has put all such baseless speculations to rest after he said, "It is untrue".