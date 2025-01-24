Asha Bhosle's Granddaughter Zanai Shares Pictures From Her 23rd Birthday Bash

Legendary singer Asha Bhosle's granddaughter Zanai Bhosle turned 23 this year.

Zanai Bhosle shared some lovely pictures from her birthday bash. The opening frame features Zanai cutting her birthday cake with her grandmother, singer Asha Bhosle. A glimpse of Jackie Shroff is seen in the frame as well.

In the second image, Zanai Bhosle and Indian cricketer Mohammed Siraj are captured in a candid moment.

Zanai Bhosle, Jackie Shroff, and cricketer Suyash Prabhudessai also posed for the lens. The birthday bash was also attended by Indian cricketers Shreyas Iyer and Siddhesh Lad.

Sharing the pictures from the magical birthday bash, Zanai Bhosle wrote, “ 23 done right.”

Zanai Bhosle will soon step into the world of Bollywood with the film The Pride of Bharat—Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. She will play Rani Sai Bhonsale, wife of Shivaji Maharaj.

Asha Bhosle announced the happy news last year in March.

She shared a video on X and said, "I am truly overjoyed to see my lovely granddaughter Zanai Bhosle joining the cinema world in the upcoming grand epic The Pride of Bharat—Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. I sincerely hope that she claims her destined position in cinematic history and wish her and Sandeep Singh all the very best."

The Pride of Bharat—Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj will be helmed by debutant Sandeep Singh.

In the video, Sandeep Singh said, "l feel so honoured and absolutely privileged to be launching Zanai who is a descendant of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's family lineage, and also shares her lineage with the extremely brilliant and accomplished family, with the late Lata Mangeshkar ji being her aunt and being Asha Bhosle ji's granddaughter.”

The film will release in theatres, in February 2026.