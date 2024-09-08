Zanai Bhosle's Sweet Birthday Wish For "Partner In Crime" Asha Bhosle Is Everything

Happy Birthday, Asha Bhosle. The legendary singer turns 91 today (September 8). To celebrate the special day, Asha's granddaughter, Zanai Bhosle, posted a series of photos on Instagram. In the first picture, the loving granddaughter has her arm around her grandmother's shoulder. The next frame captures a candid, joyful moment between the two. The final picture shows Zanai warmly kissing Asha Bhosle's forehead. In her caption, Zanai wrote, “Happiest Birthday to my bestie and partner in crime!!! 91 never looked better!!” Reacting to the post, TV actor Hrishikesh Pandey said, “Happy birthday, Asha ji, wishing you all the happiness and good health always.”

Zanai Bhosle is all set to make her Bollywood debut. Asha Bhosle's granddaughter will play the role of Shivaji Maharaj's wife, Rani Sai Bhonsale, in the film titled, The Pride of Bharat - Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

In March 2024, Asha Bhosle announced Zanai's debut by sharing a post on X (formerly Twitter). She wrote, "I am truly overjoyed to see my lovely granddaughter Zanai Bhosle joining the cinema world in the upcoming grand epic #ThePrideofBharat Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.” The grandmother also had a beautiful wish for Zanai and added, “I sincerely hope that she claims her destined position in cinematic history and wish her and Sandeep Singh all the very best."

The film also marks Sandeep Singh's theatrical directorial debut. In the video shared by Asha Bhosle, he can be heard praising Zanai. "l feel so honoured and absolutely privileged to be launching Zanai who is a descendant of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's family lineage and also shares her lineage with extremely brilliant and accomplished family, with the late Lata Mangeshkar ji being her aunt and being Asha Bhosaleji's granddaughter,” said the filmmaker.

Sandeep Singh continued, “She is a proud Bhosle who has already been gifted with a soulful voice and has an ear for music. But few know what a talented dancer and a skilful performer she is. She will do full justice to the character of Rani Sai Bai. As Shivaji Maharaj's wife, Rani Sai Bai had contributed immensely to his growth as a king and a human being."

The Pride of Bharat - Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj will hit the big screens on February 19, 2026.