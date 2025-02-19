Watch: Zanai Bhosle And Mohammed Siraj Vibing To <i>Kehndi Hai</i>

Zanai Bhosle is soaking in the success of her latest song, Kehndi Hai. In a recent Instagram post, the granddaughter of legendary singer Asha Bhosle is seen vibing to the track with cricketer Mohammed Siraj.

The clip captures the duo chilling on a couch inside a vanity van. The two groove to the beats of Kehndi Hai as it plays in the background.

In her caption, Zanai Bhosle wrote, “To the person who is the reason for a lot of us to follow our dreams. You simply are the best ever!”

Did you know that last month, rumours were swirling about Zanai Bhosle and Mohammed Siraj dating?

It all started when Zanai shared pictures from her 23rd birthday bash on Instagram. In one of the frames, she was seen posing with Siraj. The photo quickly went viral, and fans jumped to conclusions about their relationship.

But before the speculation could get out of hand, Zanai set the record straight. She took to her Instagram stories to shut down the rumours. The singer called Siraj, "Mere pyaare bhai"(my dear brother). Siraj also reshared her post and referred to her as "behna."

Coming back to Kehndi Hai, Zanai Bhosle released the song last month on her YouTube channel. Not only did she lend her vocals, but she also co-wrote the lyrics along with Shayra Apoorva and Siddhant Bhosle.

“Whether you're soaking up the warmth of a sunny day or gazing at the stars under the night sky, Kehndi Hai is the perfect soundtrack to those special moments of love and connection. Brought to life by the soulful voices of Zanai Bhosle and Siddhant Bhosle, Kehndi Hai captures the timeless essence of romance like never before," the caption read.

Zanai further wrote in the caption, "From the heartwarming lyrics penned by Zanai and Siddhant themselves, to the enchanting melody that will make your heart flutter, this song is sure to leave a lasting impact."