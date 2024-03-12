Shraddha Kapoor's Wishes Cousin Zanai Ahead Of Her Big Bollywood Debut

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: Shraddhakapoor)

Bollywood star Shraddha Kapoor's cousin and legendary singer Asha Bhosle's granddaughter, Zanai, will soon be making her acting debut. The news was confirmed by none other than Zanai's grandmom Asha Bhosle on Monday. A few hours after the announcement, Zanai's cousin and bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor also dedicated a post, wishing her all the best. Sharing an adorable picture of herself with Zanai, Shraddha wrote, "Meri behen filmon mein aane vaali hai hum sab ko entertain karne. She will be playing Rani Sai Bai in a cinematic tribute #ThePrideOfBharat. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. All the best toh banta hai. (My sister is going to make her acting debut soon, had to wish her on this new phase of her life).” For the unversed, Shraddha Kapoor's maternal grandfather Pandit Pandharinath Kolhapure, was the first cousin of Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosle.

Take a look at Shraddha Kapoor's post for Zanai:

A day back, announcing the debut of Zanai, Asha Bhosle wrote on X and wrote, "I am truly overjoyed to see my lovely granddaughter @ZanaiBhosle joining the cinema world in the upcoming grand epic #ThePrideofBharat Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. I sincerely hope that she claims her destined position in cinematic history and wish her and @thisissandeeps all the very best."

Talking to ANI, Sandeep Ssingh also expressed his happiness in having Zanai in his film. He said, "l feel so honoured and absolutely privileged to be launching Zanai who is a descendant of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's family lineage and also shares her lineage with extremely brilliant and accomplished family, with the late Lata Mangeshkarji being her aunt and being Asha Bhosaleji's granddaughter. She is a proud Bhosle, who has already been gifted with a soulful voice and has an ear for music. But few know what a talented dancer and a skillful performer she is. She will do full justice to the character of Rani Sai Bai."

The Pride of Bharat - Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is being made on a massive scale and will be released on February 19, 2026, which is Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti.