One Viral Video, Two OGs: Mumtaz Shows Off Her Koi Sehri Babu Moves To Asha Bhosle

Mumtaz and Asha Bhosle in a still from the video. (courtesy: mumtaztheactress)

It would not be an exaggeration to say that veteran actress Mumtaz was the queen of Indian cinema in the 60s and 70s. She contributed numerous gems to Bollywood, including films like Himmat, Mela, Hamraaz, and Aaina. Apart from her stellar acting, her dance moves certainly left a lasting impression on the audience. Now, a viral video on the Internet showcases that even at the age of 76, the star is unbeatable. In the clip, shared on Instagram, legendary singer Asha Bhosle can be seen grooving to Koi Sehri Babu Dil Lehri Babu and inviting Mumtaz to join her. Soon, Mumtaz takes centre stage and dances heartily to the iconic track from her film Loafer. Even in 1973, when the film was released, Asha Bhosle's mesmerising vocals and Mumtaz's dance moves were highly acknowledged by Bollywood enthusiasts.

Fans of the veteran star have flooded the comments section with words of praise and happy emojis. A person wrote, “Oh my God... Respected Mumtaz ji...your movements and sharpness in each step is killing…Who can say that you are at this age now…Woooww...it's a pleasure to watch you ..we are lucky enough to experience your era. Lots and lots of love.” Another fan added, “Mumtaz was always class apart. Still so Graceful.” “Wahhh speechless, two legends together,” read a comment.

The two legendary stars were dancing on the occasion of Diwali 2023. How do we know, you ask? Well, Mumtaz herself had posted a picture of both of them with the caption, “Celebrating Diwali with Asha Bhosle Ji.” In the Instagram upload, Asha Bhosle is seen dressed in a white saree while Mumtaz, standing behind, is wearing a black ethnic ensemble. The two stars are seen sharing a hug.

The veteran actress had shared another snapshot with the accomplished singer. They are seen sitting comfortably on a sofa and posing for the camera. The caption of the picture read, “Asha Bhosle Ji with Mumtaz.”

In recognition of her remarkable contributions to Indian cinema, Mumtaz was honoured with the Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award in 1997 during the 42nd Filmfare Awards.