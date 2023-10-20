Asha Bhosle, Hema Malini, Madhuri Dixit And Others At Ganapath Screening

Kriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff at the screening

It was one star-studded affair as actors across generations marked their presence to attend the screening of Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon'sGanapath on Thursday night in Mumbai. Film veterans like Hema Malini, Asha Bhosle, Anupam Kher, Subhash Ghai attended the screening. Ananya Panday, Rashmika Mandanna, Manushi Chhillar also showed up in style. Madhuri Dixit, Kajol, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff were also spotted at the screening. Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon made their debuts in Heropanti. The actors were re-united in Ganapath after 9 years.

Let's start with the couple of the moment. Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon nailed the all-black look at the screening. Tiger Shroff added a dash of glamour with his black shades. Kriti Sanon wore a bardot black-and-white striped dress. She opted for a minimal accessory look.

The couple gave the shutterbugs moments to capture them at their candid best.

Kriti Sanon was joined by her parents Rahul and Geeta Sanon, sister Nupur on the red carpet.

Asha Bhosle attended the screening in a cream saree. She grabbed the limelight with her usual elegance.

Hema Malini marked her presence in a black saree. She looked gorgeous as ever.

Madhuri Dixit wore a black ensemble. Her plus-one at the event was husband Shriram Nene. Madhuri Dixit and Anupam Kher shared adorable moments on the red carpet.

Ananya Panday looked chic in a black bodycon dress.

Rashmika Mandanna sported her brightest smile for the shutterbugs.

Kajol shared a story on her Instagram with OG Ram and Lakhan. No points in guessing who they are. The frame is a blockbuster one.

Kajol attended the screening with her son Yug.

Anil Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor and Shanaya Kapoor were pictured together.

Sangeeta Bijlani made heads turn in a red ensemble.

Suniel Shetty marked his presence at the screening.

Anupam Kher was accompanied by his son Sikandar Kher.

Padmini Kolhapure was joined by her son Priyank Sharma.

Director couple Nitesh Tiwari and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari also came to attend the screening.

Manushi Chhillar opted for a white ensemble for the occasion.

Madhuri Dixit's husband Shriram Nene shared some inside pictures from the screening. In one of the pics, we can see Asha Bhosle, Jackie Shroff, Anupam Kher, Madhuri posing for a selfie. In another, Hema Malini and director Subhash Ghai can be seen in the frame. Shriram Nene wrote in the caption, "Wishing @tigerjackieshroff and @kritisanon the very best for #ganpath Kudos to the team!" Take a look:

Ganapath is set for a worldwide release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada on October 20, 2023. The film has been written and directed by Vikas Bahl and it has been produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Vikas Bahl, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani.