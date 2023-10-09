Ganapath Trailer: Tiger Shroff Vs The World With Help From Kriti Sanon

Still from the Ganapath trailer. (Courtesy: PoojaEntertainmentOfficial)

Trust Tiger Shroff to beguile you with his action stunts and he won't disappoint. The highly anticipated trailer of sci-fi dystopian action thriller Ganapath, starring Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon released on Monday and it is every bit as action-packed as one could expect from a Tiger Shroff film. The trailer begins with glimpses of the dystopian society as a voiceover talks about a an immortal Yoddha (Tiger Shroff), who will become the voice of the voiceless and protect people from the evil. However, Tiger AKA Guddu is not alone in his battle as we are introduced to nunchaku wielding Kriti Sanon, who stuns the audience with her high-octane action moves. We also get a glimpse of Amitabh Bachchan, dressed in all white, standing in the midst of a ring.

The trailer hints at a brewing romance between Kriti and Tiger but their happiness is short lived. Tiger's Guddu is tormented by the bad guys which makes him undergo a drastic change, taking the enemy head-on as Ganapath.

The trailer of the film was shared by PVR Cinemas on X (previously known as Twitter). Watch the trailer below:

Now take a look ata the teaser, which was shared a few days back:

Ganapath is set for a worldwide release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada on October 20, 2023. Recently, the makers unveiled the first track Hum Aaye Hain which received decent responses from the audience.

In Ganapath, Kriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff are set to share screen space once again after the 2014 film Heropanti, which marked their Bollywood debuts. The film has been written and directed by Vikas Bahl and it has been produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Vikas Bahl, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani. The film is slated to release in theatres this Dussehra, on October 20.