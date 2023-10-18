Tiger Shroff On Kriti Sanon's National Award Win: 'Heropanti Mein Choti Bachi Thi, Ab Superstar Ban Chuki Hai'

: Kriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff in Ganapath poster. (Courtesy: KritiSanon)

Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon came a long way. They started their journey together in Bollywood with Heropanti. After nine years, they will re-ignite their on-screen romance in Ganapathwhich will hit the theatres on October 20. During the promotions of the film, Tiger Shroff was asked to share his thoughts on Kriti Sanon winning the National Award for Mimi. Speaking to ETimes, Tiger Shroff said, "Firstly, congratulations to Kriti Sanon on the National Award. Heropanti mein, tab choti bachi thi, ab superstar ban chuki hai. (In Heropanti, she was a kid back then, now she has become a superstar). It was a wonderful experience. She has not changed. She has become a big star but she is just the same. 9 saal baad kaam kar rahe the (We were working together after 9 years) but it felt like we worked just yesterday." For context, Tiger Shroff had a dialogue in Heropanti in which he said to Kriti Sanon, "Choti bachi ho kya, samajh nehi aata ke sath raho (Are you a kid? Don't you understand you have to stay with me?")

The trailer of the film released a few days back. The trailer shows Tiger Shroff as a messiah who is set to take on the evil powers and protect the powerless. In his journey, Tiger AKA Guddu will be accompanied by Kriti Sanon, who can be seen performing marvellous action scenes. Take a look at the trailer here:

Ganapath is set for a worldwide release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada on October 20, 2023. Recently, the makers unveiled the first track Hum Aaye Hain which received decent responses from the audience.

Over the years, Tiger Shroff has cemented his position as one of the leading action heroes of Bollywood. Tiger Shroff is popular for his dance skill as well. He has featured in movies like Baaghi, War, Munna Michael, to name a few. Kriti Sanon was last seen in Om Raut's Adipurush with Prabhas and Sunny Singh.