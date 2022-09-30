National Awards: Asha Parekh Receives Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Dadasaheb Phalke Award is the highest film honour in the country

Veteran actor Asha Parekh received India's highest film honour, the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, on Friday evening at New Delhi's Vigyan Bhawan. The 79-year-old actress was honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for the year 2020. Asha Parekh, who was handed the award by President Droupadi Murmu, said, "The recognition comes to me just a day before my 80th birthday." The National Film Awards were delayed by a year due to the pandemic. Asha Parekh, who made her debut as a child artiste in Bollywood with the 1952 film Aasmaan, is best known for starring in films like Teesri Manzil (1966), Kati Patang (1970) and Caravan (1971).

Asha Parekh receives the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. (Image courtesy: DD National)

Asha Parekh's impressive filmography includes Dil Deke Dekho, Jab Pyar Kisi Se Hota Hai (1961), Phir Wohi Dil Laya Hoon (1963), Teesri Manzil (1966), Baharon Ke Sapne (1967), Pyar Ka Mausam, Do Badan (1966), Chirag (1969) and Main Tulsi Tere Aangan Ki, among many others. She also starred in regional films across languages, including Gujarati, Punjabi and Kannada films. She was a part of Punjabi films like Kankan De Ohle, opposite Dharmendra and Lambhardarni with Dara Singh.

Besides working as an actor, Asha Parekh also worked as a director as well as a producer. In terms of work, Asha Parekh was last seen in 1999 film Sar Aankhon Par.