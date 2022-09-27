Asha Parekh To Receive Dada Saheb Phalke Award This Year

A file photo of Asha Parekh. (courtesy: ashaparekh_ji)

Veteran actress Asha Parekh will receive India's highest film honour, the Dada Saheb Phalke Award for her stupendous contribution to the Indian cinema this year, news agency ANI tweeted. "Dada Saheb Phalke Award to be conferred to actor Asha Parekh this year: Union Minister Anurag Thakur," read ANI's tweet. Asha Parekh, who made her debut as a child artist in Bollywood with the 1952 film Aasmaan, is best known for starring in films like Do Badan, Upkar and Caravan, among many others. Last year, Rajinikanth was honoured with the Dada Saheb Phalke Award for 2019. The awards were delayed by a year due to the pandemic.

Asha Parekh was one of the top stars in Hindi films from 1950-1973. She was honoured with the Padma Shri by the Government of India in 1992. She was also the first female chairperson of the Central Board of Film Certification (Censor Board) of India.

Asha Parekh's film credits also include Dil Deke Dekho, Jab Pyar Kisi Se Hota Hai (1961), Phir Wohi Dil Laya Hoon (1963), Teesri Manzil (1966), Baharon Ke Sapne (1967), Pyar Ka Mausam, Do Badan (1966), Chirag (1969) and Main Tulsi Tere Aangan Ki, among many others. She also starred in regional films across languages, including Gujarati, Punjabi and Kannada films. She was a part of Punjabi films like Kankan De Ohle, opposite Dharmendra and Lambhardarni with Dara Singh.

Besides her impressive filmography, Asha Parekh has also worked as a director as well as a producer. In terms of work, Asha Parekh was last seen in 1999 film Sar Aankhon Par.