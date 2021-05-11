Yes, Please, Please Remake Dil Chahta Hai With Waheeda Rehman, Asha Parekh And Helen

Film producer Tanujj Garg shared this picture.(Image courtesy: tanuj.garg)

Highlights Producer Tanujj Garg shared the pictures of the actresses on Instagram

They can be seen chilling on the deck of a boat in the picture

"Enjoying their retirement years," Tanujj wrote in the caption

Veteran actresses Waheeda Rehman, Asha Parekh and Helen are yet again winning hearts and this time it is not for their reel life performances but their real-life adventures. The three senior actresses are currently enjoying a refreshing vacation in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Film producer Tanujj Garg shared several pictures of Waheeda Rehman, Asha Parekh and Helen, from the tourist destination on Instagram on Monday. In the pictures, all three senior actresses can be seen enjoying the time of their life on the deck of a boat. In one of the pictures, Waheeda Rehman can be seen holding the steering wheel of the boat. Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Tanujj Garg stated that if 2001 film 'Dil Chahta Hai' was to be remade with "three grand dames," it would be with Waheeda Rehman, Asha Parekh and Helen.

"Picture 1 on 10.05.21.: If "Dil Chahta Hai" were to get remade with three grand dames, it would be with these #legends - Waheeda Rehman, Asha Parekh and Helen. Enjoying their retirement years, holidaying in the Andamans. Filled with joie de vivre. Put a massive smile on my face. Eventually what we're left with when we're old is youth of the ilk, memories, love and a few good mates," he wrote in the caption of the post.

Check out the post here:

The holiday pictures of the actresses have sent the Internet into a tizzy. Several fans of the actresses as well as Bollywood celebrities commented on the post. "Awww!!! Love them," commented actress Divya Dutta. Actress Sophie Choudry also commented on the post and wrote: "I love this" and added a heart emoji along with it. Saiyami Kher, on the other hand, chose to drop a heart emoji in the comments section of the post.

Last month, fashion designer and BJP leader Shaina NC had gone for a vacation in Andamans and met the three actresses there. She had shared a picture of herself with Waheeda Rehman, Helen and Asha Parekh on Instagram.

Take a look at the picture here:

All three actresses enjoy a great fan following and are admired for their work in the cinema industry. While Waheeda Rehman was last seen on screen in Kamal Haasan's Vishwaroopam II, Asha Parekh was last seen in 1999 film Sar Aankhon Par. Helen, on the other hand, was last seen in 2012 film Heroine.