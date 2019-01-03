Simmba Screening: Waheeda Rahman, Asha Parekh, Helen And Salim Khan Watch Rohit Shetty's Film

Waheeda Rahman, Asha Parekh and Salim Khan at the screening of Simmba

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty, whose film Simmba starring Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan is doing phenomenal business at the box office, hosted a special screening of the film in Mumbai on Wednesday. The special screening was attended by actor-producer Salim Khan, his wife Salma and actress Helen. Veteran actresses Asha Parekh and Waheeda Rahman also attended the special screening of the film. Salim Kahn arrived with Salma Khan and director Rohit Shetty was photographed greeting the couple. Waheeda Rahman arrived with Asha Parekh for Simmba screening. Simmba, which hit the screens last Friday, has cruised past the Rs 100 crore mark in just five days.

Take a look at the photos from Simmba screening hosted in Mumbai last night:

Simmba has become Rohit Shetty's eighth film to cross the Rs 100 crore mark, making him one of the most bankable directors of the film industry. The filmmaker holds the record for maximum films in "Rs 100 crore club" including Golmaal Again, Chennai Express, Dilwale, Singham Returns, Bol Bachchan, Singham and Golmaal 3.

Like I pointed out yesterday, #Simmba is Rohit Shetty's eighth film to cross Rs 100 cr mark... Rohit holds the record for maximum films in Rs 100 cr Club... Indeed, Rohit is making the audience laugh in theatres and his distributors laugh all the way to the bank! pic.twitter.com/KgP5H2Xgyj — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 2, 2019

Simmba opened to positive reviews from the critics as well as audience. Film critic Saibal Chatterjee in his review for NDTV gave the film 2 stars out of 5. "The cop action saga narrated by Ajay Devgn, the star of Shetty's Singham, is about a cavalier police inspector Sangram Bhalerao aka Simmba (Ranveer Singh), whose roots lie in Shivgad, Singham's hometown. But unlike the squeaky-clean older officer, Simmba thinks nothing of resorting to corrupt ways to line his pockets," he wrote.

Besides Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan, Simmba also stars Ashutosh Rana and Sonu Sood.