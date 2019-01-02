Simmba Box Office collection Day 5: Ranveer Singh's Film 'Unstoppable', Cruises Past Rs 100 Crore

Ranveer Singh in a still from Simmba (Image courtesy taranadarsh)

Highlights Simmba currently stands at Rs 124.54 crore Simmba is Ranveer Singh's fourth film to cross Rs 100 crore mark Simmba is Rohit Shetty's eighth film to cross Rs 100 crore mark

Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan's Simmba is "unstoppable" at the box office and has cruised past the Rs 100 crore mark. On Day 5 (Tuesday), the Rohit Shetty-directed film raked in Rs 28.19 crore, pushing its grand total to Rs 124.54 crore, Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted. Simmba is Ranveer's fourth film to cross Rs 100 crore mark. His other films "Padmaavat", Bajirao Mastani and Ram Leela. "Simmba starts 2019 with a big bang. Runs riot at the box office on Day 5 (1 Jan 2019). Is truly unstoppable. Ranveer's fourth film to cross Rs 100 crore mark. Friday Rs 20.72 crore, Saturday Rs 23.33 crore, Sunday Rs 31.06 crore, Monday Rs 21.24 crore, Tuesday Rs 28.19 crore. Total: Rs 124.54 crore (India business)," Taran Adarsh wrote.

Simmba is having a "dream run" in the Mumbai circuit. Within five days of the film's release, it collected close to Rs 50 crore mark in the Mumbai circuit itself. "While Simmba is a massive success, it's having a dream run in Mumbai circuit. Nears Rs 50 crore mark in 5 days in Mumbai circuit alone. An extraordinary feat. Friday Rs 7.77 crore, Saturday Rs 9.11 crore, Sunday Rs 12.13 crore, Monday Rs 8.16 crore, Tuesday Rs 9.48 crore. Total: Rs 46.65 cr (Mumbai circuit business)," Taran Adarsh tweeted.

Simmba is Rohit Shetty's eighth film to cruise past the Rs 100 crore mark, making him, one of the most bankable directors in the film industry. Golmaal Again, which was Rohit Shetty's 2017's release, collected over Rs 200 crore. "Simmba is Rohit Shetty's eighth film to cross Rs 100 crore mark. Rohit holds the record for maximum films in Rs 100 crore club... Indeed, Rohit is making the audience laugh in theatres and his distributors laugh all the way to the bank," Taran Adarsh tweeted.

Simmba, which hit the screens last Friday, opened to positive reviews from the critics and audience. Besides Ranveer and Sara, the film also stars Sonu Sood and Ashutosh Rana.