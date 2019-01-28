Salman Khan Signs Up For A Film With Rohit Shetty, Likely To Be A Cop Drama: Report

Salman Khan is currently shooting for Bharat (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights Sooryavanshi is Rohit Shetty's next cop drama after Simmba Salman Khan's film with Rohit Shetty will be produced by Sajid Nadiadwala After Bharat Salman will shoot for Dabangg 3

After Sooryavanshi, starring Akshay Kumar, filmmaker Rohit Shetty will direct Salman Khan in an action film, reports Mumbai Mirror. The untitled film is slated to go on floors by the end of this year and will be produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. The film can be a cop drama, but it depends on the script, states the Mumbai Mirror report. "Rohit and Sajid have met a couple of times to not just discuss the possibilities of collaborating on a film with Salman in the lead but also on the content," Mumbai Mirror quoted a source as saying. Sooryavanshi is Rohit Shetty's next cop drama after Simmba and meanwhile, Salman Khan is busy shooting for Bharat and after that, he will film Dabangg 3.

"Among the many ideas they have been discussed, one is a spin-off to the character of Devi Lal Singh aka Devil from Kick, Sajid Nadiadwala's successful directorial debut. The 2014 film had an open ending with Salman's character donning the khaki uniform. If the idea materialises as planned, it could be the take-off for Rohit Shetty's film," the source added.

Rohit Shetty directed Ajay Devgn in the Singham series, which was extremely successful at the box office. Recently, he collaborated with Ranveer Singh for Simmba, another cop drama, which is still running successfully at the box office.

Asked if Salman will also play a cop in Rohit Shetty's film, the source told Mumbai Mirror, "It's too early to comment on that as everything depends on how the script and the character turn out. But one thing is for sure, Salman and Rohit's first film together will be a combo to look forward to."