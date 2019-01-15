Box Office Report: Ranveer Singh's Simmba Just Broke Chennai Express' Record And Is Now Rohit Shetty's Biggest Hit

Ranveer Singh in Simmba (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights Chennai Express had earned Rs 227.13 crore Simmba also stars Sara Ali Khan Chennai Express featured SRK and Deepika in lead roles

Folks, Ranveer Singh's blockbuster film Simmba has surpassed the record of another Rohit Shetty film and with this, it has also become the 'highest-grosser' movie of the director. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh on Tuesday reported that Simmba has so far earned Rs 227.71 crore while 2013's Chennai Express had earned Rs 227.13 crore. "Simmba crosses the lifetime business of Chennai Express and emerges Rohit Shetty's highest-grosser. Week 3 - Friday 2.60 crore, Saturday 4.51 crore, Sunday 5.30 crore, Monday 2.86 crore. Total: Rs 227.71 crore. India business. Blockbuster," tweeted Taran Adarsh. Simmba, also starring Sara Ali Khan, opened to mixed reviews on December 28. It also is the eighth consecutive film by Rohit Shetty to cross the Rs 100 crore-mark at the box office.

Here's Simmba's box office report.

#Simmba crosses *lifetime biz* of #ChennaiExpress and emerges Rohit Shetty's highest grosser... [Week 3] Fri 2.60 cr, Sat 4.51 cr, Sun 5.30 cr, Mon 2.86 cr. Total: 227.71 cr. India biz. BLOCKBUSTER. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 15, 2019

Apart from Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's Chennai Express and Ranveer's Simmba, Rohit Shetty has directed the Golmaal and Singham series. In 2015, he directed SRK with Kajol in Dilwale.

Simmba is currently running in the theatres along with Vicky Kaushal's Uri: The Surgical Strike and Anupam Kher's The Accidental Prime Minister. Uri is close to scoring a half-century at the box office while The Accidental Prime Minister has earned Rs 14 crore till now.

In Simmba, Ranveer Singh plays a corrupt cop named Sangram Bhalerao. However, he transforms after a life-altering incident. Sara stars as Shagun, Sangram Bhalerao's love interest. Ajay Devgn has an extended cameo in Simmba. Sonu Sood, Ashutosh Rana, Siddhartha Jadhav also play pivotal roles in Simmba.