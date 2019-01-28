From Gully Boy To Band Baaja Baaraat, Rajasthan Police's Tweet To Ranveer Singh And Deepika Padukone Has Just The Perfect Blend Of Bollywood Tadka

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married in November

Highlights "You came like a Gully Boy, Ranveer Singh," read an excerpt "Next time you're here with Deepika, people will come with Band Baaja.." Ranveer is married to Deepika Padukone

A tweet from superstar Ranveer Singh got an epic response from Rajasthan Police and it's just winning the Internet for its distinct Bollywood flavour. In the tweet, Rajasthan Police has stated the names of several of Ranveer's hit films, including Simmba, Bajirao Mastani and the forthcoming Gully Boy. "You came like a Gully Boy, Ranveer Singh, but turned out you were much more - Bajirao Mastani and eventually a super cop Simmba. Always a delight to be with you. Next time you are in Rajasthan with Deepika Padukone, people will come with Band Baaja Baaraat," read the tweet posted by Rajasthan Police. The post was in response to Ranveer's tweet in which he thanked Rajasthan Police for their support. Ranveer appears to have visited Rajasthan recently, after which, he tweeted, "Sincere thanks to Rajasthan Police for your support."

Read the tweets here.

You came like a #GullyBoy .@RanveerOfficial but turned out you were much more - Bajirao Mastani, & eventually a super cop #Simba. Always a delight to be with you. Next time you are in Raj with @deepikapadukone, people will come with Band Baaja Baraat. @JalorePolice@MumbaiPolicehttps://t.co/hMmghp0Mcp — Rajasthan Police (@PoliceRajasthan) January 28, 2019

Simmba, also starring Sara Ali Khan, is Ranveer Singh's last-released film which is running successfully at the box office and Gully Boy with Alia Bhatt hits the screens on February 14. 2015's Bajirao Mastani starred Ranveer opposite wife Deepika Padukone while Band Baaja Baaraat was his debut film, which released in 2010.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone dated for six years before getting married in Italy in November 2018.

Apart from Bajirao Mastani, they have co-starred in Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela and "Padmaavat". Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela was their first film together. All the three films, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, were hugely successful at the box office.

Meanwhile, after Gully Boy, Ranveer Singh will be seen in '83 and Takht. Deepika Padukone recently signed up for a film with Meghna Gulzar, titled Chhapaak.