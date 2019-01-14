Uri: The Surgical Strike Box Office Collection Day 3 - Vicky Kaushal's Film Is First Hit Of 2019, Collects Rs 35 Crore

Highlights Uri broke Simmba's sole box office dominance "Uri sets the box office on fire on Day 3," writes Taran Adarsh It collected Rs 15.10 crore on Sunday

Uri: The Surgical Strike, starring Vicky Kaushal, witnessed a growth in box office number by over 21 per cent vis-a-vis Saturday, reports trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The film collected Rs 15.10 crore on the third day of its release, bringing the opening weekend total to Rs 35.73 crore, Taran Adarsh tweeted. "Taking into account the terrific trending, Uri is expected to maintain a super-strong grip on weekdays," he added. Uri: The Surgical Strike, directed by Aditya Dhar, successfully broke Simmba's sole box office dominance by being declared the first hit film of 2019. "Uri: The Surgical Strike emerges the first hit of 2019. Indeed, 2019 has started with high josh. Sets the box office on fire on Day 3 and packs a solid total in its opening weekend," wrote Taran Adarsh.

Here's the updated box office report card of Uri: The Surgical Strike

#UriTheSurgicalStrike emerges the FIRST HIT of 2019... Indeed, 2019 has started with high josh... Sets the BO on on Day 3... Packs a solid total in its opening weekend... Fri 8.20 cr, Sat 12.43 cr, Sun 15.10 cr. Total: 35.73 cr. India biz. #Uri#HowsTheJosh — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 14, 2019

#UriTheSurgicalStrike day-wise growth...

Sat [vis-a-vis Fri]: 51.59%

Sun [vis-a-vis Sat]: 21.48%

Taking into account the terrific trending, #Uri is expected to maintain a super-strong grip on weekdays. India biz. #HowsTheJosh — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 14, 2019

Uri: The Surgical Strike is based on the surgical strikes carried out by the Indian army in Pakistan after 2016's Uri attack. The film opened to mixed reviews on Friday. In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee wrote: "But for the presence of Vicky Kaushal... Uri: The Surgical Strike would have been a complete washout. It gets two stars - one for its technical sheen, the other for the male lead."

However, Vicky Kaushal is happy with the film's commercial response. He told news agency PTI: "The kind of reaction we have received is really overwhelming. It's a surreal feeling that audience has accepted our film with open arms."

Uri: The Surgical Strike also features Yami Gautam, Paresh Rawal and Mohit Raina in pivotal roles.

(With inputs from PTI)