Simmba Box Office Collection Day 14: Ranveer Singh's 'Blockbuster' Film Collects Rs 212 Crore

Ranveer Singh in Simmba. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights "Simmba has a fantastic Week 2," writes Taran Adarsh Uri and The Accidental Prime Minister released to lukewarm reviews Simmba was the last film of 2018

Rohit Shetty's Simmba, starring Ranveer Singh, is a 'blockbuster,' yes. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared that the film's collection at the end of week #2 is Rs 212 crore and getting it past Rs 225 crore in next couple of days won't be difficult for it. "Simmba now eyes Rs 225 crore in Weekend 3, which should be an easy target to achieve... Much depends on the box office response to the new films Uri: The Surgical Strike and The Accidental Prime Minister and to what extent they affect Simmba, especially at multiplexes," Taran Adarsh wrote on Twitter. As for its performance in the second week, he said: "Simmba has a fantastic Week 2. Witnessed good trending across the week, which added to an impressive total."

Here's the updated (as of Thursday) box office report card of Simmba:

#Simmba has a fantastic Week 2... Witnessed good trending across the week, which added to an impressive total... [Week 2] Fri 9.02 cr, Sat 13.32 cr, Sun 17.49 cr, Mon 6.16 cr, Tue 6.03 cr, Wed 5.31 cr, Thu 4.29 cr. Total: 212.43 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 11, 2019

#Simmba biz at a glance...

Week 1: 150.81 cr

Week 2: 61.62 cr

Total: 212.43 cr

India biz.

BLOCKBUSTER. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 11, 2019

#Simmba now eyes 225 cr in Weekend 3, which should be an easy target to achieve... Much depends on the BO response to the new films [#UriTheSurgicalStrike, #TheAccidentalPrimeMinister] and to what extent they affect #Simmba, especially at multiplexes. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 11, 2019

Meanwhile, Uri: The Surgical Strike and The Accidental Prime Minister both opened to lukewarm reviews on Friday. Uri features Vicky Kaushal in lead role, who according to film critic Saibal Chatterjee has done an impressive job. The Aditya Dhar-directed film is based on the surgical strike carried out by the Indian army in Pakistan in retaliation for the 2016 Uri terror attacks. "But for the presence of Vicky Kaushal, whose character desists from overt chest-thumping, Uri: The Surgical Strike would have been a complete washout," he wrote.

For The Accidental Prime Minister, Saibal Chatterjee wrote: "It seeks to capture an important juncture of Indian political history. But devoid of cinematic finesse and totally clueless about how to go about the onerous job, it hits the skids at the very outset and never recovers."

Time will tell Simmba's fate at the box office in the upcoming days.