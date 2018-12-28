Simmba Movie Review: Ranveer Singh And Sara Ali Khan Star In Another Exaggerated Cop Drama

Simmba Movie Review: Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan in a film still. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Cast: Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan, Sonu Sood, Ashutosh Rana

Director: Rohit Shetty

Rating: 2 Stars (Out of 5)

Got to hand it to Rohit Shetty. His lack of pretention is disarming. His films demand willing suspension not just of disbelief, but also of discernment. But how much one warms up to the excesses of an incessantly roaring Simmba will depend wholly on the extent of our willingness to jettison our critical faculties.

The vigilante action drama is about a cavalier police inspector (Ranveer Singh) who thinks nothing of arm-twisting criminals into coughing up money. He is loved by all his subordinates in Goa's Miramar police station with the exception of a seasoned head constable, Nityanand Mohile (Ashutosh Rana). The cynical lawman mends his ways in dramatic circumstances - a teenage girl is sexually assaulted and he takes up cudgels on behalf of her distraught father.

Simmba Movie Review: Ranveer Singh in a film still. (Image courtesy Instagram)

Needless to say, the lead actor lets it rip with infectious enthusiasm. Ranveer's energy levels come in handy as Shetty goes all out to deliver another exaggerated variation on the crusading cop theme. The hero's no-holds-barred confrontations with the baddies led by a natty Sonu Sood, playing a politically connected crimelord, are presented with crowd-pleasing flourish.

To begin with, Ranveer's character, Sangram Bhalerao aka Simmba, an orphan who has come up in life the hard way, is wild and wayward a la Chulbul Pandey. He exploits the power bestowed on him by his starched uniform to line his pockets. He is a lovable rogue. But that is hardly surprising: a masala movie hero always has got to be allowed greater leeway with ethics and fair play than lesser mortals. And when Ranveer is the one in the aforementioned guise, it is even more difficult to dislike his.

But when push comes to shove, he quickly mutates into an unstoppable force of nature in the mould of Bajirao Singham, who, incidentally, makes an appearance to bail out the man when the chips are down. Ranveer is in his elements in both modes but his tendency not to ever temper his enthusiasm robs the film of the chance to deliver any nuanced moments. The film and its protagonist gallop from one big scene to another. Those that can relate to this kind of a-mile-a-minute momentum, the film will work just fine notwithstanding the mawkish, preachy tone it assumes in the lead-up to the climax. But if you are looking for breathing spaces, banish that hope forthwith.

Caught between Rohit Shetty's flashy style and Ranveer Singh's pure physicality, Sara Ali Khan receives short shrift. That's a pity.

(This is a short review. Please check back soon for the full version)