No One 'Approached' Sara Ali Khan For Simmba, She Messaged Rohit Shetty Incessantly

Sara Ali Khan, Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty on the sets of Simmba. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Sara Ali Khan really, really wanted to work with Simmba director Rohit Shetty, whom she calls the "king of commercial cinema." Sara, who debuted in Bollywood in Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath, told reporters during the promotion of her upcoming film: "I am a huge Rohit sir fan. I aspire for versatility and I mean it. I messaged Rohit sir thrice and he responded on the third message. I think he is the king of commercial cinema. So, knowing that Rohit sir and Ranveer Singh were coming together, I had to," reports news agency IANS. Rohit corroborated Sara's story and added: "Nobody approached Sara. She approached (us) herself. She literally cooked my brain by messaging me so many times."

"Sara happened because of Gattu (Abhishek Kapoor) because he also called me and asked me to cast Sara. He took the initiative and told me to watch some footage of Kedarnath that they had already shot. Then I saw it and called her," Rohit Shetty was quoted as saying.

In Simmba, Sara Ali Khan is paired opposite Ranveer Singh, who plays the role of Sangram Bhalerao, a corrupt cop. Sangram Bhalerao transforms after a life-altering event. Speaking about the theme and plot of Simmba, Sara Ali Khan said: "The film is addressing the issue and that is my favourite part in the film. In a Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty film, the audience is going to expect high energy, entertainment and flying cars. Yes, those elements are there but then it comes to the real social message. Something needs to be done. There's a need to bring a change in the system... Through a film, we cannot change the law of our country but we can open up the eyes, the mind of people."

Speaking about life after Kedarnath, Sara Ali Khan said: "I think people who are liking me, are genuine well-wishers. I do not feel like a star at all. I get up in the morning, go to the gym, eat my food and go to work. That way, nothing has changed."

Simmba releases on December 28.