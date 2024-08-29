<i>Kaun Banega Crorepati 16</i>: Amitabh Bachchan Schools Contestant Who Calls Unmarried Women "<i>Bojh</i>": "<i>Ladki Joh Hai</i>..."

Amitabh Bachchan is trending big as he schooled a Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 contestant for calling unmarried women a "burden". Contestant Krishna Selukar revealed on the show that he lost job during Covid-induced pandemic. Having a degree in engineering, Krishna described his situation drawing an analogy of an unmarried woman and said, "Agar mei kahu bina shadi ki ladki gharwalo par bojh hoti hai na Sir, ek umar hone ke baad berozgar ladke utna hi bojh hote hai (If I say that an unmarried woman is a burden to her family, then after a certain age, an unemployed man is also a burden)."

Amitabh Bachchan didn't let the comment go unnoticed and said "Ek baat batye aapko. Ladki joh hai bojh kabhi nai ban sakti. Bahut badi shaan hoti hai mahila. (Can I tell you one thing? A woman can never be a burden for the family. She is always an honour)."

Earlier, the legend shared a picture from the first day shoot of Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 on his Instagram. Sharing the picture on X, he wrote, "Yes back and still no change in routine - the run is on." Big B added in his blog, "And the timing is ahead of its time so there is a pleasant feel to the DAY .. my greetings a bit early... The first day of the 16th season of KBC .. and the nerves and the apprehension and the tensions of the changes and the audience being receptive all rolled into one big bag of dhag, dhag, dhak in the region of the dhak dhak."

Amitabh Bachchan wrote, "Day over slumber over over over .. a long over .. and now just lounging with the idea of an early night because the timetable says so .. but never without a share of the accessories of the day - the pictures. Take a look:

T 5083 - yes back and still no change in routine - the run is on .. pic.twitter.com/pE4L7baGBn — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 25, 2024

Amitabh Bachchan has been the host of KBC since its inception in 2000, except for the third season. The third season was hosted by superstar Shah Rukh Khan.