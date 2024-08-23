On <i>KBC 16</i>, Amitabh Bachchan Reveals Granddaughter Navya Nanda Set Up NGO With Her Own Funds

Amitabh Bachchan, our favourite quiz master, is back with the 16th edition of Kaun Banega Crorepati. During one of the recent episodes, Big B opened up about how his granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda has taken initiatives to support women. It all started when the contestant Nareshi Meena on the hot seat said that she wanted to become an Investigation Officer but her dream shattered after a brain tumour diagnosis. After listening to her heartbreaking story, Amitabh Bachchan said, “Badi himmat honi chahiye ek mahila mein. Ek toh sarvajanik roop se yeh baat kehna, iske liye bohot himmat ki zarurat hoti hai. Aur khaas toh jis tarah ki avastha hal uske baare mein baat karna hi mushkil hota hai. Kahin na kahin aapne apne mann ke andar yeh rakh rakha hai, yeh thaan ki main aaj KBC main aayi hoon aur main dhanrashi jeet kar jaungi aur iska ilaaj ho sakta hai. Aapke dhairya ke liye hum aapko dhanyawaad karte hai. Lekin iss or jo aapka dhyaan hai, ab woh apne dimag se hata lijiye aur jo aapka chhipa hua tumour hai, woh bhi nikal jayega (It takes immense courage for a woman to speak openly about such matters. You've held onto the hope that winning on KBC could fund your treatment. Your resilience is admirable, but let go of those worries—your hidden tumour will be taken care of too).”

Talking about Navya Naveli Nanda, Amitabh Bachchan said, “My granddaughter does this individually from her own earnings. She isn't working for the Government but has been taking up these initiatives on her own. Recently, she set up an NGO with her own funds, the organization makes homes for women and gives all the facilities and everything that the women need.”

Navya Naveli Nanda is the founder of Project Naveli. It is a non-profit initiative working to provide women with resources & opportunities to allow for social and economic independence.