<i>Kaun Banega Crorepati </i> Promo: Meet Amitabh Bachchan's New Guest - A Farmer

Amitabh Bachchan, our favourite quiz master, is all set to return with the new season of Kaun Banega Crorepati. It will premiere on August 12. In a video released by the makers of the show on Instagram, Big B welcomes Sudheer Kumar, a farmer and student from UP. Sudheer shares his inspiring story about his father, a graduate farmer, and his journey. In the video, Amitabh Bachchan is seen asking Sudheer the 14th question for a prize of ₹50 lakh. The text attached to the video read, “Zindagi ke ek naye sawaal ka jawaab dene aaye hai Sudheer Kumar. Kya woh KBC ke manch par roshan kar paayenge apna naam? [Sudheer Kumar has come to answer a new question in life. Will he be able to shine his name on the KBC stage?]”

In another promo released on Instagram, Amitabh Bachchan can be seen reciting a poem. He says, “Zindagi ke har mod par, rishto ke har chod par. Kabhi manyataaon ki aarh mein, kabhi log laaj ki deke duhaai. Puchegi jo sawaal zindagi, jawab to dena pdega. [At every turn in life, at every crossroad in relationships. Sometimes in the guise of traditions, sometimes amidst people's shame. Whatever questions life asks, you will have to answer.]”

He continues, “Vakt ki dhaara jo modne chaloge, barso ki soch jo badalne chaloge. Rok kar raasta tere vishwaas ka, puchegi jo swaal zindagi, jawab to dena pdega. Apne kandho par khwahishein utha kar, parvato ko jo laanghne chaloge. Badhaon ke baadlo ko cheerkar aazadi apne naam jo karne chaloge. Puchego sawaal zindagi har mod par. Jawab to dena hoga. [If you attempt to alter the course of time, if you try to change years of thinking. If you stop the path of your beliefs, life will ask questions, and you will have to answer. If you carry aspirations on your shoulders and try to cross mountains. If you try to break through the clouds of obstacles to carve freedom in your name. Life will ask questions at every turn. You will have to answer.]”

The caption read, “Zindagi hai, har mod par sawaal poochegi, jawaab toh dena hoga! [Life will ask questions at every turn, and you will have to answer!]”

The new season of Kaun Banega Crorepati will air from Monday to Friday at 9 PM on Sony Entertainment.