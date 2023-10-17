Kaun Banega Crorepati 15: Shefali Shah's 'Incredible Evening' In The Hotseat

Shefali Shah with Amitabh Bachchan. (Courtesy: ShefaliShah)

For all Shefali Shah fans out there, we have an amazing update for you. The actress recently paid a visit to the sets of Amitabh Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati 15. She was part of the “Shandaar Somwaar special” episode. Shefali Shah was joined by social worker Hare Ram Pandey “who adopted 35 girl kids to be his daughters who were otherwise abandoned by the world.” The actress has also shared pictures from her time on the sets of the quiz show. In the pics, Shefali Shah is seen sharing a side hug with Amitabh Bachchan. The two have shared the screen space in Waqt: The Race Against Time. For the evening, the actress picked a navy blue saree. In one of the slides, she is seen with Hare Ram Pandey's adopted daughters. Along with the photos, Shefali Shah wrote, “An incredible evening spent in the hot seat, in Kaun Banega Crorepati, interacting with Amitabh Bachchan and playing alongside Shri Hare Ram Pandey who adopted 35 girl kids to be his daughters who were otherwise abandoned by the world. It was an absolute honour to be with Amitji, Shri Hare Ram Pandey and his beautiful daughters, contributing in whatever small way I could for the cause of the girl child.”

Check out Shefali Shah's post here:

Recently, Shefali Shah also opened up about facing street harassment at a young age. In a conversation with News18, Shefali said that sons should be raised right in order to stop such atrocities. The Darlings star said, “Whether I am a celebrity figure or not, I genuinely believe our daughters would be safe if our sons are raised right, and I have two sons. It's my responsibility to raise them right. And now we don't even talk about our daughters being safe. We just talk about people being safe, respected and not harassed. And for that, I've got to raise two good wonderful sensitive individuals.”

Shefali Shah added, “There's a lot I try to tell them but I've understood that their attention span is only (shows hand gestures denoting too little) this much. To put it short and sweet, I always tell my sons - to treat others the way you expect to be treated yourself. It's really just as simple as that.”

Shefali Shah has been nominated in the Best Performance by an Actress category for her work in the Netflix series Delhi Crime 2.