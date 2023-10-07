Shefali Shah On Facing Street Harassment: 'I Was Too Young And Scared'

Image instagrammed by Shefali. (Courtesy: ShefaliShah)

Shefali Shah, known for portraying bold and unconventional characters on screen, recently opened up about facing street harassment at young age. The actor, a mother of two sons, also said that sons need to be raised right in order to stop such atrocities. During her interview with News 18, Shefali Shah said, "Whether I am a celebrity figure or not, I genuinely believe our daughters would be safe if our sons are raised right, and I have two sons. It's my responsibility to raise them right. And now we don't even talk about our daughters being safe. We just talk about people being safe, respected and not harassed. And for that, I've got to raise two good wonderful sensitive individuals."

Shefali Shah added, "There's a lot I try to tell them but I've understood that their attention span is only (shows hand gestures denoting too little) this much. To put it short and sweet, I always tell my sons - treat others the way you expect to be treated yourself. It's really just as simple as that."

Asked if she has ever faced street harassment in person, Shefali Shah recollected her young days. She said, "Yes, and I think most of us have. I remember when I was really young, and in the market, coming back from school, I faced it. And I couldn't do anything about it. I was too young and I was just scared and no one stood up. I mean, it was crowded, but that's not a justification but I guess almost women have somewhere dealt with it."

Shefali Shah recently joined Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aditi Rao Hydari and others at a L'Oreal event, held at the iconic Gateway of India. The event was a testament to the cosmetic brand's unwavering commitment towards - Stand Up Against Street Harassment. Shefali Shah shared a picture on Instagram featuring herself, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aditi Rao Hydari, Mandira Bedi and musician Manasi Scott from the event night. The divas are showing their palms with the letter 'D' written in black ink. The 5D's methodology is part of L'Oreal's initiative to combat street harassment. The 5D's are: Direct, Delay, Document, Distract, and Delegate. In the caption, Shefali Shah wrote, "#StopStreetHarassment Loreal India."

Take a look at the post here:

Shefali Shah has been nominated in the Best Performance by an Actress category for her performance in the Netflix drama series Delhi Crime 2 for The International Emmy Awards 2023. Shefali Shah is known for performances in Satya, Monsoon Wedding, Dil Dhadakne Do, Ajeeb Daastaans, Jalsa, Darlings, to name a few.