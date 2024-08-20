Amitabh Bachchan Scored This Much In BSc. Any Guesses?

Amitabh Bachchan recently opened up about his academic performance in his Bachelor of Science degree. The megastar graduated in 1962 from Kirori Mal College at the University of Delhi. In a recent episode of the game show Kaun Banega Crorepati, the host revealed that he scored only 42 per cent in BSc. According to an IANS report, Big B said, “BSc. kar liya hum bhi bina jaane ki kya hota Bsc. Science main ache number aaye toh hum apply kardiye. [I did BSc. without knowing what it was. I scored well in Science and hence applied for it.]” The superstar also shared that he realised he had made a mistake in the very first lecture. “10 saal main humne seekha tha science main scope hai woh 45 minutes main khatam kardiya. [I had always heard that there is scope in science. In just 45 it changed everything.],” he said.

Amitabh Bachchan also recalled how he failed in his first attempt. He said, “Pehli baar jab gaye toh fail hogaye… Firse jaakar diya jawaab toh badhi mushkil se 42 percent aaya humara. Bach gaye. [First time I failed… Then when I attempted with great difficulty I scored 42 per cent.]”

In terms of work, Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in Kalki 2898 AD. In Nag Ashwin's directorial, he played the role of Ashwathama, whose motive is to protect the child in Sumati's (played by Deepika Padukone) womb. The film also features Prabhas, Disha Patani and Kamal Haasan in prominent roles. Additionally, stars such as Mrunal Thakur, Ram Gopal Varma, SS Rajamouli, Vijay Deverakonda, and Dulquer Salmaan make special appearances in this mythological sci-fi drama.

Up next, Amitabh Bachchan will make a cameo appearance in the Gujarati film Fakt Purusho Maate, the sequel to the superhit movie Fakt Mahilao Maate. The cast includes Darshan Jariwala, Yash Soni and Esha Kansara. Directed by Jay Bodas and Parth Trivedi, the film is set to be released on August 23.