Modern Masters: Netflix Announces A Documentary On SS Rajamouli. Details Here

SS Rajamouli in a still from the poster. (courtesy: netflix_in)

Netflix is set to release a biographical documentary film about ace director SS Rajamouli. The OTT giant announced this on Saturday by sharing a post on Instagram. In the poster shared by Netflix India, we can see a picture of the Baahubali and RRR director. The documentary titled Modern Masters: SS Rajamouli will be released on August 2. In the caption, Netflix India wrote, “One man. Numerous blockbusters. Endless ambition. What did it take for this legendary filmmaker to reach his peak? Modern Masters: S.S. Rajamouli, coming on 2 August, only on Netflix!” Netflix is making this documentary in partnership with Applause Entertainment and Film Companion Studios.

As per a Deadline report, Modern Masters: SS Rajamouli will be presented by Anupama Chopra. The documentary features insights into the life of the filmmaker from renowned names James Cameron, Joe Russo, and Karan Johar, and Rajamouli's close friends and industry colleagues like Prabhas, Jr NTR, Rana Daggubati and Ram Charan, the report added.

Producer and host Anupama Chopra talked about how Rajamouli films have redefined storytelling standards. “SS Rajamouli is a visionary whose imagination has altered the course of Indian cinema.His craft has captivated audiences around the world. His epic narratives have redefined storytelling standards. We are thrilled to work with Netflix and Applause Entertainment to highlight his extraordinary career and his lasting influence on the world of film,” she said, as quoted by Deadline.

Modern Masters: SS Rajamouli is part of Netflix's 2024 slate of documentaries from across India. This lineup also includes Yo Yo Honey Singh: Famous, an intimate look at the life of the rapper and actor Yo Yo Honey Singh, The Greatest Rivalry – India vs Pakistan, a documentary on the historic cricket rivalry, and To Kill a Tiger, the Oscar-winning documentary film.

SS Rajamouli recently featured in a cameo in Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD. The mythological sci-fi drama features Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani, Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan in prominent roles.

Apart from the Baahubali franchise and RRR, SS Rajamouli has directed blockbusters like Magadheera, Eega, Chatrapathi, Vikramarkudu and Yamadonga. He will next be directing an untitled project featuring Mahesh Babu as the protagonist.