Top 10 Nursing Colleges In India: Courses, Admissions, Duration

Pursuing a Bachelor of Science (BSc) in Nursing from a reputed institution is a crucial step for those aiming to build a successful career in healthcare. India's leading nursing colleges are known for combining strong academic training with extensive clinical exposure, research opportunities, and skill development.

As per the latest rankings, the top institutes offering BSc Nursing include AIIMS Delhi, PGIMER Chandigarh, Christian Medical College (Vellore), National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences (Bengaluru), Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (Puducherry), Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences, Banaras Hindu University, Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Kasturba Medical College (Manipal), and Madras Medical College.

Admissions and Eligibility

Candidates must have completed Class 12 with at least 55% in Physics, Chemistry, and Biology from a recognised board. Admissions are based on either Class 12 merit or entrance exams such as KCET, AP EAMCET, JENPAS UG, TS EAMCET, NEET, or CUET. While NEET is not mandatory, some institutions use it for shortlisting.

Programme Highlights

AIIMS Delhi: Four-year BSc Nursing with 77 seats; NEET-based admission; tuition fee Rs 600. Offers specialisations including Pediatric, Psychiatric, and Critical Care Nursing.

PGIMER Chandigarh: Offers BSc and Post-Basic BSc Nursing; entrance exam in June; tuition fee Rs 1,000.

CMC Vellore: Established in 1946; tuition fee Rs 810 per year; multiple nursing specialisations; scholarships available.

NIMHANS Bengaluru: Focus on psychiatric and neurological nursing; total cost Rs 1.4 lakh.

JIPMER Puducherry: NEET-based admission; 94 seats; mandatory 24-week paid internship; annual fee Rs 5,760.

These institutions not only prepare students for roles in top hospitals but also equip them for higher studies and community healthcare roles, making them some of the most sought-after destinations for nursing education in India.