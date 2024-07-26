Amitabh Bachchan Checked Into First Day Of <i>Kaun Banega Crorepati 16</i> Shoot Like This: "The Run Is On"

Amitabh Bachchan's popular TV quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 is all set to return to television. The film veteran shared a picture from the sets of the show on his X (earlier known as Twitter) profile and he wrote, "Yes back and still no change in routine - the run is on." Big B, who loves to document his work diaries in his blog entries, added, "And the timing is ahead of its time so there is a pleasant feel to the DAY .. my greetings a bit early... The first day of the 16th season of KBC .. and the nerves and the apprehension and the tensions of the changes and the audience being receptive all rolled into one big bag of dhag, dhag, dhak in the region of the dhak dhak."

Amitabh Bachchan added in his blog, "Day over slumber over over over .. a long over .. and now just lounging with the idea of an early night because the timetable says so .. but never without a share of the accessories of the day - the pictures."

Check out Amitabh Bachchan's post here:

T 5083 - yes back and still no change in routine - the run is on .. pic.twitter.com/pE4L7baGBn — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 25, 2024

Amitabh Bachchan, our favourite quizmaster, has hosted all seasons of the show since its inception except the third. For the third season in 2007, Shah Rukh Khan stepped into Big B's shoes.

On the professional front, Amitabh Bachchan recently starred in Kalki 2898 AD. Before that he starred in Ganapath, alongside Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon. The veteran actor will star in the Hindi remake of the Hollywood film The Intern, co-starring Deepika Padukone. The actors have previously worked together in the 2015 film Piku. Amitabh Bachchan will also co-star with Rajinikanth in TJ Gnanavel's untitled film. Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth famously co-starred in Hum.