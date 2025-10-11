Aryan Khan Credits Shah Rukh Khan For Teaching Him About Filmmaking, Calls It "Magic"

Aryan Khan has been in the spotlight with his directorial debut The Ba***ds of Bollywood, which has created waves with audiences. In his first interview following the success of the series, the young director spoke about how his father, actor Shah Rukh Khan, introduced him to the magic of filmmaking.

In a recent conversation with Variety, Aryan Khan spoke about how Shah Rukh Khan possesses extensive knowledge of filmmaking.

Aryan Khan said, "My father himself is extremely in-depth about the aspects of filmmaking, whether it is VFX, lighting, camera work - whatever. And ever since I was a kid, he would show me this - 'You don't actually get shot. This is how it happens.' Or, how do you make a plane fly through the sky without actually making a plane fly? And all of that is, obviously, like magic to a child."

Aryan Khan On Writing A Short Film With Shah Rukh Khan And Suhana Khan

Aryan Khan made another revelation, sharing how he, along with Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan, worked on a short film during lockdown when there wasn't much to do.

He said, "We wrote one during lockdown as well, which we shot at home because we had two years of not much to do. We filmed it with my sister and my dad, and I was just the DOP on that one."

Aryan Khan On The Ba***ds Being "Self-Deprecating" And Not "Disrespectful"

Aryan Khan recently opened up about how the team aimed to be "self-deprecating but not disrespectful anywhere."

He spoke candidly about the creative boundaries set by the team of The Ba***ds of Bollywood to guide their approach to the show's theme.

In an interview with Variety, published on Friday (October 10), Aryan Khan said, "We wanted to be self-deprecating, but not disrespectful anywhere. So I think we maintained that line correctly, and the guardrails were self-imposed, mostly because, when making something about the industry and being part of the industry, there has to be - there is - a lot of respect. People being able to take jokes about themselves, I feel, is the first and most important thing about comedy. Take a joke on yourself and then spread the love. People were extremely sporting, and we also made an effort not to push boundaries in terms of being disrespectful - only being self-deprecating."

