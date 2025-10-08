UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer Visits Yash Raj Films Studio, Hosted by Rani Mukerji

United Kingdom Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Wednesday visited the Yash Raj Films (YRF) studio in Mumbai's Andheri suburb, a key Bollywood production hub.

The visit aims at strengthening cultural ties and promotes collaboration between the British and Indian film industries.

Keir Starmer, who flew in from London earlier in the day for a two-day India visit, drove to the YRF Studios amid heavy police security.

Bollywood star Rani Mukerji welcomed the UK Prime Minister upon his visit to the Yash Raj Films studio.

Yash Raj Films CEO Akshaye Widhani, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Bollywood star Rani Mukerji during a screening at Yash Raj Films studio. (Photo: AFP)

Keir Starmer also attended a film screening at the studio with Rani Mukerji, who is married to Yash Raj Films head and producer Aditya Chopra. Yash Raj Films CEO Akshaye Widhani was also present at the screening.

His visit to the facility is seen as a step toward fostering creative partnerships, including potential joint film projects and cultural exchange programmes.

Security arrangements were increased in key locations in the vicinity of the facility ahead of the UK Prime Minister's visit.

Keir Starmer's visit marks a significant milestone in India-UK diplomatic and cultural relations, combining film, sport, and commerce under a single strategic agenda.

Later in the day, Keir Starmer is also scheduled to participate in a football showcase event organised by the English Premier League at Cooperage football ground in south Mumbai.

The event is designed to promote sports diplomacy and strengthen ties between the UK and India in the field of football. Former England international Michael Owen is also expected to attend the event, alongside local football enthusiasts and young players.

(With Inputs From PTI)