Thane Man Loses Leg After Robber Snatches Phone, Pushes Him Off Moving Train

A 30-year-old man lost his leg after a robber snatched his phone and pushed him off a moving local train in Thane.

The incident took place on January 18 when the victim, Ritesh Rakesh Yerunkar, was returning home. According to officials, he started his journey in the luggage compartment of a fast local train from Thane to Badlapur at around 11:05 pm. Around 40 minutes later, when the train was departing from the Ambernath station, a man sitting next to him suddenly snatched his phone.

When Ritesh resisted, the accused pushed him near the train's door.

The man lost his balance and fell from the moving train, with his left leg landing on the railway tracks. The train's wheels crushed his leg, which was severed near the knee. He also suffered a serious injury to the back of his head, left cheek, and a significant swelling near his eye.

The railway police personnel present at the scene rushed the victim to a nearby hospital in Ulhasnagar. He was later referred to the KEM hospital, where the doctors amputated his leg, and he is undergoing treatment, officials said.

Ritesh lives in Badlapur and works at a clothing store in a private mall in Thane.

The accused, identified as Kailash Balkrishna Jadhav, has been arrested. A case has been filed against him, and an investigation is underway, officials added.