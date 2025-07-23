US President Donald Trump said that investigating agencies have found nothing "abnormal" about the man who attempted to assassinate him a year ago. The President was answering a reporter who asked him why people know more about two people at a Coldplay concert last week than about the background of Thomas Matthew Crooks, who shot at him during an election rally in Pennsylvania last July.

The reporter was referring to the incident last Thursday, when a 'kiss cam' caught Astronomer's married CEO Andy Byron embracing the company's head of human resources, Kristin Cabot. As the camera focused on them, both attempted to hide, while Coldplay frontman Chris Martin exclaimed, "Either they're having an affair or they're very shy!"

"I find it a very interesting world that we know more about two people at a Coldplay concert just hours after that viral video than we know of Thomas Crooks one year after attempting to assassinate you. What is holding back the investigation on Thomas Crooks?" Trump was asked at a press meeting with the Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr in DC on Tuesday.

The Republican said he appreciated the US Secret Service for their quick action at the time and said that investigators did not find anything "abnormal" with the attacker.

"They've told me things, and they really say they haven't found anything that abnormal," Trump said.

"I would say this, the Secret Service was very brave because they, you know, they were right there and they jumped on me. They made a mistake. They should have had somebody on that roof, and they should've had communication with the local police, who also, I mean, they did a very good job, but they made some mistakes," he added.

Perched at the roof of a building near Trump's rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, Crooks has fired eight rounds at the then Republican presidential candidate. One bullet scratched Trump's ear, while a rally attendee was killed by another. Crooks, 20, was killed by a counter-secret service sniper.

Trump called Crook "just a nut-job looking to do this."

"Look, anything can happen, but I think we have the best people anywhere in the world right now. I think they've learned," he added.

US probe agencies have found that Crooks, who worked at a local nursing home, had an associate degree in engineering science and was a member of a shooting club for at least a year.