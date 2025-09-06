Ex-Astronomer HR And Husband File For Divorce 2 Months After Kiss Scam Scandal

On July 16, Astronomer CEO Andy Byron was caught on camera in what appeared to be an intimate position with the company's Chief Public Officer Kristen Cabot at the Coldplay concert in Boston. According to a report, Cabot and her husband have now filed for divorce.

As part of the British band's performance, a Kiss Cam turned to Byron and Cabot. They were seen standing like any other couple, with Byron's hands around Cabot's waist. The video gained massive traction on social media with both of them later resigning from their roles.

Kristen Cabot filed a divorce petition from her husband - Andrew Cabot on August 13, at a court in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, less than a month after the Kiss Cam scandal went rife on social media.

However, the couple's relationship was already suffering and Andrew played it down when he got to know about his wife's very public affair.

His ex-wife Julia Cabot told the Daily Mail that she texted Andrew after the Kiss Cam moment went viral, to which he responded, "Her life is nothing to do with me" and informed her that they were separating anyway.

"He's saying it has nothing to do with him, even though they were married and shared a house. But then, the only thing he cares about is money," she said.

Julia told the publication that Andrew was not "husband material" and proceeded to make the same judgement about Kristen, saying, "But she doesn't seem like wife material either".

For Andrew, the CEO of family company Privateer Rum, this would be his third divorce. Julia described him as a descendant of a "Boston Brahmin" family, one of the oldest and wealthiest families in the city.

Julia was married to Andrew for four years before the two called it quits in 2018. She said, "That's why after it happened, I got loads of texts from people with that word: karma. It was like: what you give, you get. Personally, I don't think he's affected by what happened at all. I don't think his feelings are hurt. He's probably embarrassed, if anything", adding, "He's not a nice person. Now something not nice happened to him."

However, according to the Daily Mail, the Cabots were only pretending that their marriage was falling apart, to save themselves from more embarrassment.

"The family is now saying they have been having marriage troubles for several months and were discussing separating, which I find interesting since, as of a month ago, they were saying how in love they are," a source told the Mail.

Just 5 months before the incident, the Kristen and Andrew had bought a $2.2 million two-story, four-bedroom New Englander-style house near the Atlantic coast.

