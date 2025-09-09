Kristin Cabot's Husband Andrew Breaks Silence On Coldplay Kiss Cam Scandal: "Separated Weeks Before..."

Andrew Cabot, the estranged husband of former Astronomer executive Kristin Cabot, has publicly addressed their divorce for the first time since the viral Coldplay kiss cam incident. The controversy erupted on July 16 when Kristin, then the Chief People Officer at Astronomer, was caught on a jumbotron at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, in an embrace with her boss, then-CEO Andy Byron, during a Coldplay concert. The awkward moment, amplified by Coldplay frontman Chris Martin's playful remark about a possible affair, led to a media frenzy and significant personal and professional fallout for both individuals.

Through a spokesperson, Andrew, the CEO of Privateer Rum, clarified that he and Kristin had amicably separated weeks before the concert, emphasising that their divorce was already in motion before the public spectacle.

"Andrew and Kristin were privately and amicably separated several weeks before the Coldplay concert," the spokesperson told People magazine. "Their decision to divorce was already underway before that evening. Now that the divorce filing is public, Andrew hopes this provides respectful closure to speculation and allows his family the privacy they've always valued."

Mr Cabot declined to comment further on the incident, but this marks the first time he's spoken publicly about it. He claimed to have been unaware of the developments following the kiss cam controversy, as he was on a work trip in Japan. Upon his return, he was greeted by journalists waiting outside his home.

Court documents confirm Ms Cabot filed for divorce on August 13 in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, with a hearing scheduled for November 26.

The kiss cam incident, which showed Kristin Cabot and Andy Byron reacting with visible discomfort, prompted swift consequences. Both resigned from Astronomer within days, with Mr Byron stepping down on July 19 and Ms Cabot following shortly after, amid an internal investigation by the company.

The incident sparked a meme frenzy and widespread online mockery, with many sharing personal details about the individuals' families. It also ignited a broader conversation about privacy in the digital age, highlighting the blurred lines between public and private lives.