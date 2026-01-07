Andhra-Based YouTuber Arrested For Producing Child Sexual Abuse Content

A YouTuber has been arrested for creating, uploading, and circulating child sexual abuse content on the internet. The accused, Kambeti Satya Murthy, was arrested by the Cyber Crime Police of Hyderabad Police in a case of child abuse.

Murthy, a 39-year-old resident of Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, ran a YouTube channel named "Viral Hub" and uploaded videos featuring interviews with minors aged between 15 and 17 years.

During these interviews, he asked obscene and sexually explicit questions and, in one video, made two minor children kiss each other, which amounted to sexual exploitation.

In October last year, the Cyber Crime Police of Hyderabad registered a suo motu case after noticing child abuse-related videos on the channel.

Technical analysis confirmed that the content violated child protection and cyber laws. Based on digital evidence, the accused was identified, traced, and arrested.

Police stated that the accused had been active on social media since 2018. Initially, he interviewed influencers using vulgar language to gain views and revenue. Later, he escalated to targeting minors to increase monetisation, committing serious offences.

Murthy uploaded nearly 400 videos on his YouTube channel and has over 2.5 lakh subscribers. The channel continues to be active. The Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Cyber Crime wing, said they will write to Google and ask them to take down the channel.