Bride Kidnapped At Gunpoint On Way Home With New Husband By Ex-Lover

A newly married woman was allegedly kidnapped at gunpoint by her former lover while returning home with her husband after their wedding ceremony early Sunday morning in Odisha's Bolangir district.

The groom, identified as Haribandhu Patel, a resident of Bolangir district, had travelled to Kantamal for the marriage. After the wedding rituals concluded, the bride and groom were returning home along with family members when their vehicle was allegedly intercepted midway near Badabandha on the Tarbha road.

The accused, reportedly accompanied by two others, is said to have threatened the groom with a firearm on the Tarbha road before forcibly taking the bride away and fleeing the scene. The groom and his companions were left stranded and helpless.

Following the incident, the groom approached the Tarbha police station and lodged a complaint, stating that he was held at gunpoint while his wife was kidnapped.

Anita Kido, Inspector-in-Charge (IIC) of Tarbha police station, said Haribandhu Patel had travelled to Kantamal for his marriage. "After the ceremony, while the couple was returning, three people allegedly intercepted their vehicle near Badabandha on the Tarbha road, threatened them at gunpoint and kidnapped the bride," she added.

Police have launched an investigation and initiated efforts to trace the accused and rescue the woman. The incident has triggered concern in the area.

With Inputs From Dev Kumar