Born With Immobile Hands, Odisha Girl Writes Matric Exam With Foot

As rows of students bent over their answer sheets during the matriculation examination in Odisha's Malkangiri district, one candidate stood out, calmly writing her paper with her foot.

Lakshmi, the daughter of Narayan and Subhadra Khemudu from Bandhguda village under Sindhrimal Panchayat, has practiced writing with her foot since childhood. Despite financial hardship, her parents ensured her education was never interrupted.

"I am appearing for the Class 10 examination this year. I am very excited and happy. My aim is to become a teacher,” said Lakshmi before appearing for the exam.

Speaking on Lakshmi's medical condition, her father Narayan Khemudu said, "Lakshmi has been specially-abled since birth. We tried to get her treated, but every attempt failed. Both her hands are immobile, and her legs also do not function properly. Since her hands have not worked from birth, she writes, eats and does everything using her legs."

For the matric examination, authorities had granted permission for a scribe. However, Lakshmi chose to write the paper herself with her foot. Headmistress Mukta Behera and teacher M Roja praised her determination, saying she was keen to prove that strong willpower can overcome any obstacle.

"Lakshmi is very good at writing. We have helped her practice, and we have never treated her as a specially-abled student, she is just like the others. She is well prepared for her examination. We expect her to perform well and secure good marks."

Lakshmi's achievement has inspired many in the community, underscoring that courage and perseverance can triumph over adversity.

With Inputs From Dev Kumar