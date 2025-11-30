Rare Pygmy Killer Whale Found Dead On Odisha Coast

A rare pygmy killer whale was found dead on the coast of Odisha's Bhadrak district, officials said on Sunday.

The whale was found dead near the Kasia fishing jetty on Saturday morning, officials said.

The whale weighed an estimated 800-1,000 kg, and was about 15 ft in length with a girth of nearly 6 ft, Basudevpur's Forest Range Officer Atulya Kumar Mohanty said.

The pygmy killer whales are rarely seen as they typically inhabit deep waters, he said.

"It may have suffered injuries from a boat or a trawler, which probably drifted it towards the shore," he added.

The carcass was brought to the Forest Department's office in Basudevpur, where Block Veterinary Officer Sudipta Jena and Marine Fisheries Extension Officer Jagadish Barik conducted a necropsy.

Tissue and blood samples were collected for further analysis, another official said, adding that an investigation has been started to ascertain the exact cause of its death.

A large number of people had gathered at the beach to see the whale, which is found in tropical and subtropical waters.

The mammal is known for its white lips and dark eyepatch, and belongs to the dolphin family, even as it has a 'whale' in its name, officials said.

